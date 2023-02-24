The Brooklyn Nets' (34-24) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Friday, February 24 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (26-33) at United Center. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.

The Nets are coming off of a 116-105 victory against the Heat in their most recent outing on Wednesday. In the Nets' win, Mikal Bridges led the team with 45 points (adding eight rebounds and five assists).

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Questionable Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Goran Dragic: Questionable (Knee), Javonte Green: Out (Knee)

Nets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and YES

Nets Season Insights

The Nets' 114 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 113.4 the Bulls give up.

Brooklyn has put together a 21-8 record in games it scores more than 113.4 points.

The Nets are posting 112.8 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 1.2 fewer points than their average for the season (114).

Brooklyn makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 39.2% rate (second-best in NBA), compared to the 12 its opponents make, shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

The Nets average 116 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in league), and give up 112.5 points per 100 possessions (18th in NBA).

Nets vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -1.5 222.5

