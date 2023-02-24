RJ Barrett and his New York Knicks teammates take on the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 15, Barrett produced 17 points in a 122-101 win against the Hawks.

With prop bets available for Barrett, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.7 17.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.2 4.3 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.3 PRA 25.5 27.7 24.1 PR 23.5 24.9 21.8 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.4



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Wizards

Barrett is responsible for taking 16.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.3 per game.

He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 12th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have allowed 113.3 points per game, which is 14th-best in the league.

The Wizards give up 43 rebounds per game, ranking 12th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have given up 23.8 per contest, sixth in the league.

The Wizards allow 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 38 21 7 2 0 0 1 1/13/2023 32 17 5 1 1 0 0

