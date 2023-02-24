Friday's game features the St. John's Red Storm (20-7) and the Georgetown Hoyas (13-15) facing off at Carnesecca Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-57 victory for heavily favored St. John's (NY) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 24.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Red Storm claimed a 69-64 victory over UConn.

St. John's (NY) vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

St. John's (NY) vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 68, Georgetown 57

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

The Red Storm beat the No. 4-ranked UConn Huskies, 69-64, on February 21, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Red Storm are 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins, but also tied for the 50th-most defeats.

St. John's (NY) has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Red Storm are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins

66-62 at home over Creighton (No. 15) on December 4

66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 35) on January 18

61-57 over Memphis (No. 59) on November 25

77-61 at home over DePaul (No. 64) on February 11

81-72 on the road over DePaul (No. 64) on January 21

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights