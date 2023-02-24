Stony Brook vs. Hampton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest features the Stony Brook Seawolves (16-9) and the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-14) matching up at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-59 win for heavily favored Stony Brook according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 24.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Seawolves earned a 64-46 victory over UNC Wilmington.
Stony Brook vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
Stony Brook vs. Hampton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 70, Hampton 59
Stony Brook Schedule Analysis
- Against the Iona Lady Gaels on November 14, the Seawolves notched their signature win of the season, a 73-71 home victory.
- Stony Brook has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (13).
Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-66 at home over Towson (No. 144) on January 29
- 63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 189) on November 24
- 89-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 216) on December 30
- 86-72 over High Point (No. 225) on November 23
- 69-59 at home over Monmouth (No. 254) on January 13
Stony Brook Performance Insights
- The Seawolves outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 68.9 points per game to rank 109th in college basketball while allowing 65.6 per outing to rank 220th in college basketball) and have a +84 scoring differential overall.
- With 71.5 points per game in CAA tilts, Stony Brook is putting up 2.6 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (68.9 PPG).
- The Seawolves are scoring 73.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 62.6 points per contest.
- Stony Brook allows 63.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 67.5 on the road.
- The Seawolves have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 70.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.7 points more than the 68.9 they've scored this year.
