The Hampton Lady Pirates (10-14) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when taking on the Stony Brook Seawolves (16-9) on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena, airing at 6:30 PM ET.

Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Stony Brook vs. Hampton Scoring Comparison

The Lady Pirates' 61.2 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 65.6 the Seawolves allow.

Hampton is 10-5 when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

When it scores more than 65.6 points, Hampton is 6-4.

The Seawolves put up 6.4 more points per game (68.9) than the Lady Pirates give up (62.5).

Stony Brook has a 16-4 record when putting up more than 62.5 points.

Stony Brook is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.2 points.

Stony Brook Schedule