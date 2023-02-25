Saturday's contest that pits the Albany Great Danes (19-10) against the NJIT Highlanders (13-14) at NJIT Wellness and Events Center has a projected final score of 63-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Albany. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Great Danes are coming off of a 53-50 win over Maine in their most recent game on Saturday.

Albany vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

Albany vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 63, NJIT 56

Albany Schedule Analysis

Against the Vermont Catamounts on December 29, the Great Danes registered their best win of the season, a 60-46 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Albany is 17-3 (.850%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Albany 2022-23 Best Wins

53-50 at home over Maine (No. 199) on February 18

64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 219) on November 13

74-67 on the road over UMBC (No. 282) on February 15

61-53 at home over UMBC (No. 282) on January 4

64-60 on the road over Binghamton (No. 290) on January 18

Albany Performance Insights