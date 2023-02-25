Saturday's game that pits the Maine Black Bears (14-13) versus the Binghamton Bearcats (13-15) at Cross Insurance Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-55 in favor of Maine, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Bearcats fell in their most recent game 67-54 against Vermont on Wednesday.

Binghamton vs. Maine Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Binghamton vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 65, Binghamton 55

Binghamton Schedule Analysis

The Bearcats' signature victory this season came against the Fairfield Stags, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 249) in our computer rankings. The Bearcats brought home the 77-72 win at home on December 3.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Binghamton is 11-8 (.579%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins, but also tied for the 42nd-most losses.

Binghamton 2022-23 Best Wins

76-61 at home over Army (No. 280) on November 10

80-70 at home over UMBC (No. 282) on February 1

75-72 on the road over Canisius (No. 319) on November 20

77-68 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 326) on January 14

62-51 on the road over Bryant (No. 340) on January 28

Binghamton Performance Insights