Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (24-3) and the Buffalo Bulls (9-15) at Stroh Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-57 and heavily favors Bowling Green to take home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Bulls' last contest on Thursday ended in a 61-57 loss to Eastern Michigan.
Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 79, Buffalo 57
Buffalo Schedule Analysis
- The Bulls' best win this season came against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 229) in our computer rankings. The Bulls secured the 78-59 win at home on January 14.
Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 238) on December 20
- 63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 242) on December 7
- 81-76 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 253) on February 1
- 70-63 at home over Central Michigan (No. 283) on January 7
- 69-64 on the road over Ohio (No. 289) on January 11
Buffalo Performance Insights
- The Bulls put up 63.7 points per game (211th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per outing (208th in college basketball). They have a -43 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.8 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Buffalo has scored 65.5 points per game in MAC play, and 63.7 overall.
- The Bulls score 65.3 points per game at home, and 62.4 on the road.
- In 2022-23 Buffalo is allowing 0.7 fewer points per game at home (65.1) than away (65.8).
- The Bulls are averaging 64.4 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 0.7 more than their average for the season (63.7).
