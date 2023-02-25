Saturday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (24-3) and the Buffalo Bulls (9-15) at Stroh Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-57 and heavily favors Bowling Green to take home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Bulls' last contest on Thursday ended in a 61-57 loss to Eastern Michigan.

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bowling Green 79, Buffalo 57

Buffalo Schedule Analysis

  • The Bulls' best win this season came against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 229) in our computer rankings. The Bulls secured the 78-59 win at home on January 14.

Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 58-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 238) on December 20
  • 63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 242) on December 7
  • 81-76 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 253) on February 1
  • 70-63 at home over Central Michigan (No. 283) on January 7
  • 69-64 on the road over Ohio (No. 289) on January 11

Buffalo Performance Insights

  • The Bulls put up 63.7 points per game (211th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per outing (208th in college basketball). They have a -43 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.8 points per game.
  • In 2022-23, Buffalo has scored 65.5 points per game in MAC play, and 63.7 overall.
  • The Bulls score 65.3 points per game at home, and 62.4 on the road.
  • In 2022-23 Buffalo is allowing 0.7 fewer points per game at home (65.1) than away (65.8).
  • The Bulls are averaging 64.4 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 0.7 more than their average for the season (63.7).

