Colgate vs. Navy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Colgate Raiders (14-13) and the Navy Midshipmen (1-26) squaring off at Cotterell Court in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-48 victory for heavily favored Colgate according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
Their last time out, the Raiders won on Wednesday 71-52 against Lafayette.
Colgate vs. Navy Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Colgate vs. Navy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colgate 69, Navy 48
Colgate Schedule Analysis
- The Raiders' signature win this season came against the Holy Cross Crusaders, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 191) in our computer rankings. The Raiders took home the 60-56 win on the road on February 18.
- Colgate has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.
Colgate 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-41 on the road over Albany (No. 200) on November 19
- 63-51 on the road over Lehigh (No. 203) on February 8
- 69-59 at home over Lehigh (No. 203) on January 2
- 64-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 238) on January 14
- 78-68 at home over Niagara (No. 242) on November 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Colgate Performance Insights
- The Raiders outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game (scoring 58.7 points per game to rank 300th in college basketball while allowing 55.0 per outing to rank 16th in college basketball) and have a +100 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Colgate is tallying 56.3 points per game this year in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (58.7 points per game) is 2.4 PPG higher.
- When playing at home, the Raiders are averaging 4.4 more points per game (61.0) than they are away from home (56.6).
- Defensively, Colgate has been better in home games this year, allowing 54.7 points per game, compared to 55.4 on the road.
- The Raiders have been scoring 53.2 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 58.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.