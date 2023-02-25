Saturday's contest features the Colgate Raiders (14-13) and the Navy Midshipmen (1-26) squaring off at Cotterell Court in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-48 victory for heavily favored Colgate according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

Their last time out, the Raiders won on Wednesday 71-52 against Lafayette.

Colgate vs. Navy Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Colgate vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 69, Navy 48

Colgate Schedule Analysis

The Raiders' signature win this season came against the Holy Cross Crusaders, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 191) in our computer rankings. The Raiders took home the 60-56 win on the road on February 18.

Colgate has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Colgate 2022-23 Best Wins

55-41 on the road over Albany (No. 200) on November 19

63-51 on the road over Lehigh (No. 203) on February 8

69-59 at home over Lehigh (No. 203) on January 2

64-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 238) on January 14

78-68 at home over Niagara (No. 242) on November 16

Colgate Performance Insights