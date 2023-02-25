Saturday's contest between the Columbia Lions (21-4) and the Brown Bears (11-13) at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-58, with heavily favored Columbia taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Lions are coming off of an 80-37 win over Dartmouth in their last game on Saturday.

Columbia vs. Brown Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island

Columbia vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 77, Brown 58

Columbia Schedule Analysis

The Lions claimed their best win of the season on January 6, when they secured a 58-55 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39), according to our computer rankings.

The Lions have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six).

Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins

83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 47) on December 10

78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 50) on November 27

77-69 on the road over Memphis (No. 59) on November 7

83-76 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 64) on November 17

75-70 on the road over Harvard (No. 75) on February 17

Columbia Performance Insights