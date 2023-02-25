Saturday's game features the Yale Bulldogs (11-14) and the Cornell Big Red (10-15) matching up at Newman Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 62-61 victory for Yale according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Big Red lost their most recent game 86-59 against Harvard on Saturday.

Cornell vs. Yale Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Cornell vs. Yale Score Prediction

Prediction: Yale 62, Cornell 61

Cornell Schedule Analysis

Against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers on November 25, the Big Red registered their best win of the season, a 57-50 home victory.

Cornell has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (seven).

Cornell 2022-23 Best Wins

53-45 on the road over Albany (No. 199) on December 3

66-61 on the road over Brown (No. 238) on January 28

71-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 288) on November 30

66-61 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 310) on November 21

61-48 at home over Dartmouth (No. 316) on January 1

Cornell Performance Insights