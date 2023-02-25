Immanuel Quickley and the New York Knicks face the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Quickley, in his most recent time out, had 16 points in a 115-109 win over the Wizards.

In this piece we'll break down Quickley's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.7 13.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.7 Assists 2.5 3.1 3.1 PRA -- 19.8 20.1 PR 14.5 16.7 17 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.2



Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Immanuel Quickley has made 4.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.6% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 14.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Quickley's opponents, the Pelicans, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.8 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pelicans have given up 113.5 points per game, which is 16th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pelicans have given up 42.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have allowed 25.1 per contest, 12th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans have given up 12.2 makes per contest, 15th in the NBA.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2022 23 14 4 5 2 0 3 10/30/2021 11 3 0 1 0 0 0

