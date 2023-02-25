Iona vs. Canisius Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Hynes Athletic Center has the Iona Lady Gaels (21-5) matching up with the Canisius Golden Griffins (8-17) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-51 victory as our model heavily favors Iona.
The Lady Gaels are coming off of a 59-53 win over Manhattan in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Iona vs. Canisius Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
Iona vs. Canisius Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 72, Canisius 51
Iona Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Gaels defeated the No. 149-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Quinnipiac Bobcats, 57-54, on December 17, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- Iona has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (17).
Iona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 149) on January 14
- 68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 221) on January 21
- 91-64 at home over Siena (No. 221) on February 16
- 61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 233) on February 2
- 63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 233) on January 2
Iona Performance Insights
- The Lady Gaels outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game (scoring 63.8 points per game to rank 206th in college basketball while allowing 54.2 per contest to rank 11th in college basketball) and have a +250 scoring differential overall.
- Iona's offense has been better in MAAC games this season, tallying 64.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 63.8 PPG.
- The Lady Gaels average 68.1 points per game in home games, compared to 60.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.9 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Iona is ceding 2.3 fewer points per game (53) than in road games (55.3).
- The Lady Gaels have been scoring 68.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 63.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
