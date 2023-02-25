Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, a 115-109 win over the Wizards, Brunson totaled 13 points and nine assists.

In this article we will break down Brunson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 23.8 29.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.2 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.2 PRA 35.5 33.6 40.3 PR 29.5 27.4 34.1 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.2



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Pelicans

Brunson is responsible for attempting 18.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.7 per game.

Brunson is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Brunson's opponents, the Pelicans, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.8 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Pelicans give up 113.5 points per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 42.2 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are 12th in the league, giving up 25.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans have allowed 12.2 makes per game, 15th in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/17/2022 37 23 1 6 3 0 0 12/3/2021 32 16 3 3 0 0 1 12/1/2021 24 17 0 3 3 0 0 11/8/2021 31 17 4 6 0 0 1

