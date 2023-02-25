On Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks (34-27) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the New Orleans Pelicans (30-30). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSNO.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSNO

MSG and BSNO Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Knicks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Knicks have a +140 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 114.6 points per game to rank 15th in the league and are giving up 112.3 per outing to rank ninth in the NBA.

The Pelicans have a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 114.8 points per game, 14th in the league, and are giving up 113.5 per outing to rank 16th in the NBA.

The teams average 229.4 points per game combined, 3.9 more points than this game's total.

These teams allow a combined 225.8 points per game, 0.3 more points than this contest's total.

New York has compiled a 33-27-1 record against the spread this season.

New Orleans has compiled a 29-30-1 record against the spread this season.

Knicks and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +20000 +5500 - Pelicans +6000 +2500 -149

