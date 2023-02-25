Knicks vs. Pelicans: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
On Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks (34-27) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the New Orleans Pelicans (30-30). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSNO.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Pelicans matchup.
Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSNO
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Pelicans Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Knicks (-3.5)
|225.5
|-155
|+135
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-3.5)
|225.5
|-155
|+125
|PointsBet
|Knicks (-3)
|225.5
|-149
|+130
|Tipico
|Knicks (-3.5)
|225.5
|-145
|+125
Knicks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends
- The Knicks have a +140 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 114.6 points per game to rank 15th in the league and are giving up 112.3 per outing to rank ninth in the NBA.
- The Pelicans have a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 114.8 points per game, 14th in the league, and are giving up 113.5 per outing to rank 16th in the NBA.
- The teams average 229.4 points per game combined, 3.9 more points than this game's total.
- These teams allow a combined 225.8 points per game, 0.3 more points than this contest's total.
- New York has compiled a 33-27-1 record against the spread this season.
- New Orleans has compiled a 29-30-1 record against the spread this season.
Knicks and Pelicans NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+20000
|+5500
|-
|Pelicans
|+6000
|+2500
|-149
