The New York Knicks (34-27) are 3-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (30-30) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSNO.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSNO

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 117 - Pelicans 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3)

Knicks (- 3) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



The Knicks have had more success against the spread than the Pelicans this season, recording an ATS record of 33-27-1, compared to the 28-31-1 mark of the Pels.

New York covers the spread when it is a 3-point favorite or more 57.9% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 3 or more (20%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, New Orleans and its opponents are more successful (53.3% of the time) than New York and its opponents (52.5%).

The Knicks have a .655 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (19-10) this season, better than the .323 winning percentage for the Pelicans as a moneyline underdog (10-21).

Knicks Performance Insights

On offense, New York is scoring 114.6 points per game (15th-ranked in league). It is giving up 112.3 points per contest at the other end (ninth-ranked).

The Knicks haven't put up many assists this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 22.3 assists per contest.

The Knicks are draining 12.1 threes per game (15th-ranked in league). They own a 34.6% shooting percentage (23rd-ranked) from downtown.

So far this season, New York has taken 61% two-pointers, accounting for 70.7% of the team's baskets. It has shot 39% from three-point land (29.3% of the team's baskets).

