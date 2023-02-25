The New York Knicks' (34-27) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Saturday, February 25 game against the New Orleans Pelicans (30-30) at Madison Square Garden. It begins at 7:30 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Knicks claimed a 115-109 victory against the Wizards. In the win, Julius Randle paced the Knicks with 46 points.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Out Illness 6.8 2 1.5

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring), Dyson Daniels: Questionable (Ankle)

Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSNO

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks score only 1.1 more points per game (114.6) than the Pelicans allow (113.5).

New York is 20-13 when scoring more than 113.5 points.

The Knicks have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 116.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.6 points more than the 114.6 they've scored this year.

New York knocks down 12.1 three-pointers per game (14th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks rank 10th in the league by averaging 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 13th in the NBA, allowing 111.2 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -3 225.5

