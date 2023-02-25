Saturday's contest at Hammel Court has the Merrimack Warriors (13-14) going head to head against the Long Island Sharks (5-21) at 3:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 68-59 win for Merrimack, who are favored by our model.

The Sharks' most recent outing was a 61-58 loss to Saint Francis (PA) on Saturday.

LIU vs. Merrimack Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

LIU vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Merrimack 68, LIU 59

LIU Schedule Analysis

  • When the Sharks took down the Ohio Bobcats, who are ranked No. 289 in our computer rankings, on November 7 by a score of 74-67, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
  • LIU has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (14).

LIU 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 78-68 at home over Wagner (No. 305) on February 11
  • 69-54 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 325) on January 28
  • 78-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 342) on February 16
  • 70-54 on the road over Hartford (No. 361) on November 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

LIU Performance Insights

  • The Sharks put up 57.0 points per game (322nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per outing (277th in college basketball). They have a -292 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11.2 points per game.
  • In conference play, LIU is averaging more points (57.4 per game) than it is overall (57.0) in 2022-23.
  • The Sharks score 56.3 points per game at home, and 57.5 on the road.
  • At home, LIU allows 67.8 points per game. Away, it allows 68.5.
  • The Sharks have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, averaging 58.5 points per contest, 1.5 more than their season average of 57.0.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.