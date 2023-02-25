Saturday's contest at Hammel Court has the Merrimack Warriors (13-14) going head to head against the Long Island Sharks (5-21) at 3:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 68-59 win for Merrimack, who are favored by our model.

The Sharks' most recent outing was a 61-58 loss to Saint Francis (PA) on Saturday.

LIU vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

LIU vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 68, LIU 59

LIU Schedule Analysis

When the Sharks took down the Ohio Bobcats, who are ranked No. 289 in our computer rankings, on November 7 by a score of 74-67, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

LIU has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (14).

LIU 2022-23 Best Wins

78-68 at home over Wagner (No. 305) on February 11

69-54 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 325) on January 28

78-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 342) on February 16

70-54 on the road over Hartford (No. 361) on November 12

LIU Performance Insights