LIU vs. Merrimack Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Hammel Court has the Merrimack Warriors (13-14) going head to head against the Long Island Sharks (5-21) at 3:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 68-59 win for Merrimack, who are favored by our model.
The Sharks' most recent outing was a 61-58 loss to Saint Francis (PA) on Saturday.
LIU vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
LIU vs. Merrimack Score Prediction
- Prediction: Merrimack 68, LIU 59
LIU Schedule Analysis
- When the Sharks took down the Ohio Bobcats, who are ranked No. 289 in our computer rankings, on November 7 by a score of 74-67, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- LIU has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (14).
LIU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-68 at home over Wagner (No. 305) on February 11
- 69-54 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 325) on January 28
- 78-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 342) on February 16
- 70-54 on the road over Hartford (No. 361) on November 12
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
LIU Performance Insights
- The Sharks put up 57.0 points per game (322nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per outing (277th in college basketball). They have a -292 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11.2 points per game.
- In conference play, LIU is averaging more points (57.4 per game) than it is overall (57.0) in 2022-23.
- The Sharks score 56.3 points per game at home, and 57.5 on the road.
- At home, LIU allows 67.8 points per game. Away, it allows 68.5.
- The Sharks have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, averaging 58.5 points per contest, 1.5 more than their season average of 57.0.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.