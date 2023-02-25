Saturday's game between the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (11-16) and Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (10-16) squaring off at Knott Arena has a projected final score of 62-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Manhattan, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Lady Jaspers fell in their last game 59-53 against Iona on Thursday.

Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Manhattan 62, Mount St. Mary's 60

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, the Lady Jaspers beat the Siena Saints 78-53 on January 12.

Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 243) on February 2
  • 56-54 at home over Howard (No. 245) on November 19
  • 64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 313) on December 17
  • 73-68 at home over Canisius (No. 320) on December 29
  • 64-48 on the road over Canisius (No. 320) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Manhattan Performance Insights

  • The Lady Jaspers put up 59.4 points per game (286th in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per contest (58th in college basketball). They have a -7 scoring differential.
  • In MAAC games, Manhattan has averaged 0.5 more points (59.9) than overall (59.4) in 2022-23.
  • The Lady Jaspers average 60.6 points per game at home, and 57.3 away.
  • At home Manhattan is allowing 56.8 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than it is away (62.8).
  • While the Lady Jaspers are scoring 59.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, producing 58.3 points per contest.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.