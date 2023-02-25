Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (11-16) and Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (10-16) squaring off at Knott Arena has a projected final score of 62-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Manhattan, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Lady Jaspers fell in their last game 59-53 against Iona on Thursday.
Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland
Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction
- Prediction: Manhattan 62, Mount St. Mary's 60
Manhattan Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Lady Jaspers beat the Siena Saints 78-53 on January 12.
Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 243) on February 2
- 56-54 at home over Howard (No. 245) on November 19
- 64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 313) on December 17
- 73-68 at home over Canisius (No. 320) on December 29
- 64-48 on the road over Canisius (No. 320) on January 21
Manhattan Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaspers put up 59.4 points per game (286th in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per contest (58th in college basketball). They have a -7 scoring differential.
- In MAAC games, Manhattan has averaged 0.5 more points (59.9) than overall (59.4) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Jaspers average 60.6 points per game at home, and 57.3 away.
- At home Manhattan is allowing 56.8 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than it is away (62.8).
- While the Lady Jaspers are scoring 59.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, producing 58.3 points per contest.
