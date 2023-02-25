The New York Knicks, with Mitchell Robinson, face the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Robinson, in his last game, had 10 points and 12 rebounds in a 115-109 win over the Wizards.

In this piece we'll examine Robinson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.3 6.5 Rebounds 8.5 9.0 9.4 Assists -- 1.0 0.8 PRA -- 17.3 16.7 PR 15.5 16.3 15.9



Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Pelicans

Robinson has taken 4.6 shots per game this season and made 3.2 per game, which account for 3.3% and 4.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Robinson's opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 15th in possessions per game with 100.8.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 16th in the NBA, giving up 113.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Pelicans are eighth in the NBA, conceding 42.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have allowed 25.1 per contest, 12th in the league.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2022 30 17 15 0 0 1 0 10/30/2021 27 8 5 0 0 0 0

