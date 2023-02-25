Saturday's contest between the Niagara Purple Eagles (14-11) and the Marist Red Foxes (11-15) at McCann Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-62, with Niagara taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Purple Eagles are coming off of a 63-58 win over Quinnipiac in their last outing on Thursday.

Niagara vs. Marist Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

Niagara vs. Marist Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 63, Marist 62

Niagara Schedule Analysis

The Purple Eagles defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats in a 63-58 win on February 23. It was their signature win of the season.

Niagara has 12 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins

67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 149) on January 5

65-56 at home over Fairfield (No. 243) on February 19

70-62 on the road over Fairfield (No. 243) on January 12

66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 258) on December 31

74-70 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 19

Niagara Performance Insights