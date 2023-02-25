Niagara vs. Marist Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Niagara Purple Eagles (14-11) and the Marist Red Foxes (11-15) at McCann Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-62, with Niagara taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Purple Eagles are coming off of a 63-58 win over Quinnipiac in their last outing on Thursday.
Niagara vs. Marist Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Niagara vs. Marist Score Prediction
- Prediction: Niagara 63, Marist 62
Niagara Schedule Analysis
- The Purple Eagles defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats in a 63-58 win on February 23. It was their signature win of the season.
- Niagara has 12 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the country.
Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 149) on January 5
- 65-56 at home over Fairfield (No. 243) on February 19
- 70-62 on the road over Fairfield (No. 243) on January 12
- 66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 258) on December 31
- 74-70 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Niagara Performance Insights
- The Purple Eagles put up 65.2 points per game (179th in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per outing (196th in college basketball). They have a +8 scoring differential.
- In MAAC action, Niagara has averaged 3.4 more points (68.6) than overall (65.2) in 2022-23.
- At home the Purple Eagles are scoring 66.0 points per game, 0.7 more than they are averaging away (65.3).
- In 2022-23 Niagara is giving up 2.6 more points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (63.5).
- The Purple Eagles are averaging 71.4 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 6.2 more than their average for the season (65.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.