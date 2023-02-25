The New York Knicks, Quentin Grimes included, match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Grimes, in his last game (February 24 win against the Wizards) posted five points.

With prop bets available for Grimes, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.0 9.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.4 3.2 Assists -- 1.9 1.5 PRA -- 15.3 13.7 PR -- 13.4 12.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.3



Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Pelicans

Grimes has taken 7.9 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 7.3% and 7.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Grimes' opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 15th in possessions per game with 100.8.

The Pelicans concede 113.5 points per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked team in the league, giving up 42.2 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 25.1 assists per contest, the Pelicans are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

The Pelicans concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2022 24 13 1 2 3 0 0

