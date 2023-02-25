RJ Barrett and his New York Knicks teammates face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Barrett totaled 14 points in his last game, which ended in a 115-109 win against the Wizards.

In this article we will dive into Barrett's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.6 17.0 Rebounds 3.5 5.2 4.1 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.5 PRA 23.5 27.6 23.6 PR 21.5 24.8 21.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.3



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 16.0% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.2 per contest.

He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barrett's Knicks average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are 16th in the league, allowing 113.5 points per contest.

The Pelicans concede 42.2 rebounds per game, ranking eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans allow 25.1 assists per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

The Pelicans give up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2022 28 17 6 2 1 1 0 10/30/2021 36 35 8 6 6 0 0

