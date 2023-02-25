Saturday's contest between the Richmond Spiders (17-9) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-24) at Robins Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-52 and heavily favors Richmond to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Bonnies' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 68-62 victory over VCU.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 76, Saint Bonaventure 52

Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis

The Bonnies' signature win this season came in a 69-63 victory against the Siena Saints on November 16.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Saint Bonaventure is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most losses.

Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Best Wins

68-62 at home over VCU (No. 239) on February 18

61-57 at home over Niagara (No. 241) on December 2

54-53 at home over Dayton (No. 252) on January 19

50-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 287) on December 9

48-47 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 290) on February 11

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights