Saturday's game between the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-6) and Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-16) squaring off at Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium has a projected final score of 67-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Fairleigh Dickinson, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Terriers won their last outing 58-55 against Sacred Heart on Thursday.

Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium in Brooklyn, New York

Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Saint Francis (BKN) 53

Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule Analysis

The Terriers' signature win this season came in a 58-55 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on February 23.

Saint Francis (BKN) has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).

Saint Francis (BKN) 2022-23 Best Wins

66-59 at home over Merrimack (No. 301) on January 2

61-59 at home over Wagner (No. 305) on January 26

82-74 on the road over Wagner (No. 305) on February 9

61-48 on the road over Stonehill (No. 342) on February 4

70-61 on the road over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 344) on February 2

Saint Francis (BKN) Performance Insights