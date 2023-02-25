Siena vs. Quinnipiac Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at MVP Arena has the Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-8) matching up with the Siena Saints (17-10) at 7:00 PM (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a 64-61 victory for Quinnipiac, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Saints are coming off of a 77-49 win over Marist in their last outing on Saturday.
Siena vs. Quinnipiac Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
Siena vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction
- Prediction: Quinnipiac 64, Siena 61
Siena Schedule Analysis
- The Saints registered their best win of the season on December 10, when they defeated the Colgate Raiders, who rank No. 232 in our computer rankings, 62-58.
- Siena has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (16).
Siena 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-81 at home over Niagara (No. 242) on February 11
- 61-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 249) on January 5
- 55-51 on the road over Fairfield (No. 249) on January 19
- 75-65 at home over Manhattan (No. 259) on February 9
- 77-49 on the road over Marist (No. 271) on February 18
Siena Performance Insights
- The Saints' +150 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.9 points per game (109th in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per outing (148th in college basketball).
- Siena's offense has been more productive in MAAC games this season, putting up 70.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 68.9 PPG.
- The Saints are averaging 72.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 63.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Siena is giving up 62.5 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 63.7.
- The Saints have been racking up 72.4 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 68.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
