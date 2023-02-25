Saturday's game that pits the Wagner Seahawks (12-13) versus the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-20) at Spiro Sports Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-57 in favor of Wagner, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

Last time out, the Seahawks lost 73-66 to Stonehill on Thursday.

Wagner vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York

Wagner vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Wagner 67, Saint Francis (PA) 57

Wagner Schedule Analysis

Against the Manhattan Lady Jaspers on November 7, the Seahawks picked up their best win of the season, a 63-60 road victory.

Wagner has 12 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.

Wagner 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 299) on November 26

72-60 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 300) on November 16

63-61 at home over Merrimack (No. 301) on January 6

69-63 on the road over Merrimack (No. 301) on January 16

68-54 at home over NJIT (No. 307) on December 17

Wagner Performance Insights