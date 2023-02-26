Cameron Johnson will hope to make a difference for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

Johnson, in his previous game (February 24 loss against the Bulls) put up 10 points.

We're going to break down Johnson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.8 13.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 3.6 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA 19.5 19.1 18.4 PR 17.5 17.5 17.1 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Cameron Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Hawks

Johnson's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Nets average 98.3 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

Giving up 116.8 points per game, the Hawks are the 21st-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Hawks give up 45.4 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the league.

The Hawks are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks are ranked ninth in the NBA, giving up 11.8 makes per game.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 15 6 1 0 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Johnson or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.