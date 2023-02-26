How to Watch the Hofstra vs. Monmouth Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Hofstra Pride (9-17) will be looking to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Monmouth Hawks (12-14) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Hofstra Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- TV: MSG
Hofstra vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison
- The Hawks' 62.6 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 62.7 the Pride allow.
- When Monmouth allows fewer than 57 points, it is 6-0.
- Monmouth has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.
- The Pride score 6.4 fewer points per game (57) than the Hawks allow (63.4).
- When Hofstra puts up more than 63.4 points, it is 4-3.
- Hofstra has an 8-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.6 points.
Hofstra Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/17/2023
|Delaware
|L 65-54
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Northeastern
|L 59-52
|Cabot Center
|2/24/2023
|Drexel
|L 58-34
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|2/26/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|3/2/2023
|@ Hampton
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|3/4/2023
|@ William & Mary
|-
|Kaplan Arena
