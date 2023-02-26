The Hofstra Pride (9-17) will be looking to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Monmouth Hawks (12-14) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Hofstra vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison

  • The Hawks' 62.6 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 62.7 the Pride allow.
  • When Monmouth allows fewer than 57 points, it is 6-0.
  • Monmouth has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.
  • The Pride score 6.4 fewer points per game (57) than the Hawks allow (63.4).
  • When Hofstra puts up more than 63.4 points, it is 4-3.
  • Hofstra has an 8-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.6 points.

Hofstra Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/17/2023 Delaware L 65-54 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
2/19/2023 @ Northeastern L 59-52 Cabot Center
2/24/2023 Drexel L 58-34 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
2/26/2023 Monmouth - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
3/2/2023 @ Hampton - Hampton Convocation Center
3/4/2023 @ William & Mary - Kaplan Arena

