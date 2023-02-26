The Hofstra Pride (9-17) will be looking to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Monmouth Hawks (12-14) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Hofstra Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York TV: MSG

MSG Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hofstra vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison

The Hawks' 62.6 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 62.7 the Pride allow.

When Monmouth allows fewer than 57 points, it is 6-0.

Monmouth has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.

The Pride score 6.4 fewer points per game (57) than the Hawks allow (63.4).

When Hofstra puts up more than 63.4 points, it is 4-3.

Hofstra has an 8-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.6 points.

Hofstra Schedule