Mikal Bridges' Brooklyn Nets face the Atlanta Hawks at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Bridges, in his last game, had 13 points and six rebounds in a 131-87 loss to the Bulls.

We're going to examine Bridges' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.6 23.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.6 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.6 PRA 28.5 25.6 31.7 PR 24.5 22.1 28.1 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.0



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Hawks

Bridges' Nets average 98.3 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Hawks give up 116.8 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Hawks have conceded 45.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the league.

The Hawks are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.6 assists per contest.

Giving up 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 30 23 5 7 1 0 0

