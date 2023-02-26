The Brooklyn Nets (34-25), on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET, hope to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Atlanta Hawks (30-30).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawks vs. Nets matchup.

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023

Sunday, February 26, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Nets vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks score 116.7 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 116.8 (21st in the league) for a -4 scoring differential overall.

The Nets put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 112.6 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +56 scoring differential.

These two teams score 230.3 points per game between them, 0.8 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 229.4 points per game combined, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has won 27 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 33 times.

Brooklyn has compiled a 30-28-1 record against the spread this year.

Nets and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +18000 +4500 - Hawks +15000 +4500 -

