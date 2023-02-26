Nets vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 26
The Brooklyn Nets (34-25), on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET, hope to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Atlanta Hawks (30-30).
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawks vs. Nets matchup.
Nets vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Nets vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Hawks (-5)
|229.5
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-5.5)
|229.5
|-200
|+165
Nets vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Hawks score 116.7 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 116.8 (21st in the league) for a -4 scoring differential overall.
- The Nets put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 112.6 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +56 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 230.3 points per game between them, 0.8 more than this game's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams average 229.4 points per game combined, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Atlanta has won 27 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 33 times.
- Brooklyn has compiled a 30-28-1 record against the spread this year.
Nets and Hawks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+18000
|+4500
|-
|Hawks
|+15000
|+4500
|-
