The Brooklyn Nets (34-25), on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET, hope to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Atlanta Hawks (30-30).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawks vs. Nets matchup.

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Nets vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Nets Moneyline
DraftKings Hawks (-5) 229.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Hawks (-5.5) 229.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Nets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

  • The Hawks score 116.7 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 116.8 (21st in the league) for a -4 scoring differential overall.
  • The Nets put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 112.6 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +56 scoring differential.
  • These two teams score 230.3 points per game between them, 0.8 more than this game's over/under.
  • Opponents of these two teams average 229.4 points per game combined, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Atlanta has won 27 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 33 times.
  • Brooklyn has compiled a 30-28-1 record against the spread this year.

Nets and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Nets +18000 +4500 -
Hawks +15000 +4500 -

