Nets vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - February 26
The Brooklyn Nets (34-25) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report as they ready for a Sunday, February 26 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (30-30) at State Farm Arena, which tips at 3:00 PM ET.
The Nets dropped their most recent matchup 131-87 against the Bulls on Friday. Cameron Thomas' team-high 22 points paced the Nets in the losing effort.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|6.9
|6.3
|6.1
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: John Collins: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Nets vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and YES
Nets Season Insights
- The Nets put up an average of 113.6 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 116.8 the Hawks give up.
- Brooklyn has put together a 17-6 record in games it scores more than 116.8 points.
- The Nets are scoring 109.3 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 4.3 fewer points than their average for the season (113.6).
- Brooklyn knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.0. It shoots 38.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.9%.
- The Nets average 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (fourth in league), and allow 112.8 points per 100 possessions (18th in NBA).
Nets vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-5
