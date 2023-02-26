The Brooklyn Nets (34-25) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report as they ready for a Sunday, February 26 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (30-30) at State Farm Arena, which tips at 3:00 PM ET.

The Nets dropped their most recent matchup 131-87 against the Bulls on Friday. Cameron Thomas' team-high 22 points paced the Nets in the losing effort.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Questionable Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: John Collins: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and YES

Nets Season Insights

The Nets put up an average of 113.6 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 116.8 the Hawks give up.

Brooklyn has put together a 17-6 record in games it scores more than 116.8 points.

The Nets are scoring 109.3 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 4.3 fewer points than their average for the season (113.6).

Brooklyn knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.0. It shoots 38.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.9%.

The Nets average 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (fourth in league), and allow 112.8 points per 100 possessions (18th in NBA).

Nets vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -5

