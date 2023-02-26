The Brooklyn Nets (34-25) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (30-30) after losing four road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA League Pass

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets have shot at a 50.0% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

Brooklyn is 28-10 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Nets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 13th.

The Nets score an average of 113.6 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 116.8 the Hawks give up.

Brooklyn has put together a 17-6 record in games it scores more than 116.8 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets put up more points per game at home (115.2) than on the road (112.0), and also concede fewer points at home (110.8) than on the road (114.4).

At home the Nets are picking up 26.3 assists per game, 1.2 more than on the road (25.1).

Nets Injuries