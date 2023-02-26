How to Watch the Nets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (34-25) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (30-30) after losing four road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Nets vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Watch Hawks vs. Nets with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets have shot at a 50.0% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- Brooklyn is 28-10 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The Nets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 13th.
- The Nets score an average of 113.6 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 116.8 the Hawks give up.
- Brooklyn has put together a 17-6 record in games it scores more than 116.8 points.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nets put up more points per game at home (115.2) than on the road (112.0), and also concede fewer points at home (110.8) than on the road (114.4).
- Brooklyn gives up 110.8 points per game at home, and 114.4 on the road.
- At home the Nets are picking up 26.3 assists per game, 1.2 more than on the road (25.1).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.