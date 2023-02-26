Nicolas Claxton Player Prop Bets: Nets vs. Hawks - February 26
The Brooklyn Nets, Nicolas Claxton included, take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
With prop bets available for Claxton, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.
Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Hawks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|12.7
|10.3
|Rebounds
|9.5
|9.0
|9.8
|Assists
|--
|1.7
|2.6
|PRA
|22.5
|23.4
|22.7
|PR
|21.5
|21.7
|20.1
Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Hawks
- This season, he's put up 8.5% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.
- Claxton's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Nets average 98.3 per game, fewest among NBA teams.
- The Hawks are the 21st-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 116.8 points per contest.
- On the boards, the Hawks are 26th in the NBA, conceding 45.4 rebounds per game.
- Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Hawks are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.
Nicolas Claxton vs. the Hawks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/28/2022
|35
|17
|10
|0
|0
|6
|0
