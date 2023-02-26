Stony Brook vs. Delaware Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Stony Brook Seawolves (17-9) and Delaware Blue Hens (14-12) squaring off at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 69-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Stony Brook, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
In their last matchup on Friday, the Seawolves claimed a 70-63 win against Hampton.
Stony Brook vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
Stony Brook vs. Delaware Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 69, Delaware 63
Stony Brook Schedule Analysis
- On November 14, the Seawolves registered their signature win of the season, a 73-71 victory over the Iona Lady Gaels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 118) in our computer rankings.
- Stony Brook has 14 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.
Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-66 at home over Towson (No. 140) on January 29
- 63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 171) on November 24
- 89-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 213) on December 30
- 86-72 over High Point (No. 231) on November 23
- 70-63 at home over Hampton (No. 240) on February 24
Stony Brook Performance Insights
- The Seawolves' +91 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.0 points per game (106th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (209th in college basketball).
- In conference games, Stony Brook averages more points per contest (71.4) than its overall average (69.0).
- The Seawolves are averaging 73.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 62.6 points per contest.
- At home, Stony Brook is giving up 3.7 fewer points per game (63.8) than on the road (67.5).
- In their last 10 games, the Seawolves have been putting up 70.7 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 69.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
