Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest at Yanitelli Center has the Canisius Golden Griffins (8-18) squaring off against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-26) at 7:00 PM ET on February 27. Our computer prediction projects a 65-58 victory for Canisius.
The Golden Griffins head into this matchup after a 67-43 loss to Iona on Saturday.
Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction
- Prediction: Canisius 65, Saint Peter's 58
Canisius Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Griffins took down the No. 225-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Buffalo Bulls, 57-55, on November 7, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Canisius is 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.
Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 234) on November 22
- 73-60 at home over Fairfield (No. 241) on February 17
- 65-61 at home over Marist (No. 283) on December 19
- 52-46 on the road over Marist (No. 283) on February 11
- 85-47 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 329) on December 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Canisius Performance Insights
- The Golden Griffins put up 60.3 points per game (269th in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per contest (251st in college basketball). They have a -172 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.6 points per game.
- Canisius scores fewer points in conference action (59.3 per game) than overall (60.3).
- At home the Golden Griffins are scoring 64.2 points per game, 7.3 more than they are averaging away (56.9).
- Canisius is conceding fewer points at home (64.5 per game) than on the road (68.9).
- While the Golden Griffins are scoring 60.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, tallying 55.1 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.