Monday's contest at Yanitelli Center has the Canisius Golden Griffins (8-18) squaring off against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-26) at 7:00 PM ET on February 27. Our computer prediction projects a 65-58 victory for Canisius.

The Golden Griffins head into this matchup after a 67-43 loss to Iona on Saturday.

Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 65, Saint Peter's 58

Canisius Schedule Analysis

The Golden Griffins took down the No. 225-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Buffalo Bulls, 57-55, on November 7, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Canisius is 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.

Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins

64-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 234) on November 22

73-60 at home over Fairfield (No. 241) on February 17

65-61 at home over Marist (No. 283) on December 19

52-46 on the road over Marist (No. 283) on February 11

85-47 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 329) on December 7

Canisius Performance Insights