Immanuel Quickley and his New York Knicks teammates face the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Quickley put up 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 128-106 win against the Pelicans.

Let's break down Quickley's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.7 12.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.1 Assists -- 3.1 2.5 PRA -- 19.9 19.3 PR 14.5 16.8 16.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.2



Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Celtics

Quickley has taken 10.2 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 11.2% and 10.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 14.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Quickley's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 15th in possessions per game with 100.9.

The Celtics are the seventh-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 112.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Celtics have conceded 43.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the league.

The Celtics are the fourth-ranked team in the league, conceding 23 assists per game.

The Celtics are the eighth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 28 17 5 1 2 0 1 11/5/2022 13 4 2 1 0 0 1

