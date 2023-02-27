The New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson included, hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 128-106 win against the Pelicans, Brunson put up 20 points and five assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Brunson's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.7 29.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.1 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.3 PRA 33.5 33.5 39.7 PR 28.5 27.3 33.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.5



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Jalen Brunson has made 8.5 shots per game, which adds up to 19.1% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 14.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brunson's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 15th in possessions per game with 100.9.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 112.1 points per contest, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Celtics have allowed 43.5 rebounds per contest, which puts them 16th in the league.

Allowing 23 assists per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 11.7 makes per game, eighth in the league.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 40 29 4 7 2 2 0 11/5/2022 33 22 3 10 0 0 0

