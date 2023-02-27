Julius Randle plus his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Randle, in his most recent appearance, had 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 128-106 win over the Pelicans.

With prop bets in place for Randle, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.1 27.5 Rebounds 8.5 10.6 9.0 Assists 3.5 4.1 4.4 PRA 37.5 39.8 40.9 PR 34.5 35.7 36.5 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.4



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Celtics

Randle is responsible for attempting 20.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 22.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

Randle's Knicks average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 112.1 points per game, which is seventh-best in the league.

Conceding 43.5 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have conceded 23 per game, fourth in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 11.7 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.

Julius Randle vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 37 37 9 2 5 0 0 11/5/2022 40 29 9 2 3 0 0

