Two streaking squads hit the court when the Boston Celtics (44-17) visit the New York Knicks (35-27) on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Celtics are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Knicks, winners of five straight games.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, February 27, 2023

Monday, February 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and NBCS-BOS

MSG and NBCS-BOS Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +369 scoring differential, topping opponents by six points per game. They're putting up 118.1 points per game to rank third in the league and are giving up 112.1 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 114.8 points per game, 14th in league, and allowing 112.2 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +162 scoring differential.

These two teams score a combined 232.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 224.3 points per game combined, 0.8 more points than the total for this matchup.

Boston has compiled a 33-25-3 record against the spread this season.

New York has won 34 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 28 times.

Knicks and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +20000 +4500 - Celtics +270 +110 -

