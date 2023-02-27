The New York Knicks (35-27) are monitoring just one player on the injury report heading into a Monday, February 27 game against the Boston Celtics (44-17) at Madison Square Garden, which starts at 7:30 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Knicks earned a 128-106 win over the Pelicans. Julius Randle scored 28 points in the Knicks' win, leading the team.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Illness 6.8 2.0 1.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Derrick White: Questionable (Ankle), Jaylen Brown: Out (Personal)

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and NBCS-BOS

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks put up just 2.7 more points per game (114.8) than the Celtics give up to opponents (112.1).

New York has put together a 22-13 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks are scoring 116.7 points per contest, 1.9 more than their season average (114.8).

New York connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9. It shoots 34.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.6%.

The Knicks' 113.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank ninth in the NBA, and the 111.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 11th in the league.

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 223

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.