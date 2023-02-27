Quentin Grimes and the New York Knicks match up versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Grimes, in his last game (February 25 win against the Pelicans) posted nine points.

Below, we break down Grimes' stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.0 8.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.4 2.9 Assists -- 1.9 1.3 PRA -- 15.3 12.9 PR -- 13.4 11.6 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.6



Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 7.3% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Grimes' opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 15th in possessions per game with 100.9.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 112.1 points per game, which is seventh-best in the league.

The Celtics are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.5 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have conceded 23 per contest, fourth in the league.

The Celtics give up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 38 5 4 1 1 1 0

