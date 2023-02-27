RJ Barrett's New York Knicks hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Barrett, in his previous game (February 25 win against the Pelicans) produced 25 points and seven assists.

In this piece we'll dive into Barrett's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.7 17.1 Rebounds 3.5 5.1 3.9 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.0 PRA 23.5 27.6 24 PR 21.5 24.8 21 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of RJ Barrett's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, RJ Barrett has made 6.9 shots per game, which accounts for 14.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 13.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Barrett's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 15th in possessions per game with 100.9.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 112.1 points per game, which is seventh-best in the league.

On the boards, the Celtics are 16th in the league, allowing 43.5 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics are the fourth-ranked team in the league, allowing 23.0 assists per contest.

Conceding 11.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Celtics are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 40 19 4 1 2 0 1 11/5/2022 37 27 4 4 3 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Barrett or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.