Monday's contest features the St. John's Red Storm (21-7) and the Providence Friars (13-17) clashing at Alumni Hall (RI) (on February 27) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-58 victory for St. John's (NY).

The Red Storm's last game on Friday ended in a 61-53 win over Georgetown.

St. John's (NY) vs. Providence Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island

St. John's (NY) vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 67, Providence 58

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

The Red Storm took down the No. 4-ranked UConn Huskies, 69-64, on February 21, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Red Storm are 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

St. John's (NY) has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).

St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins

66-62 at home over Creighton (No. 13) on December 4

66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 39) on January 18

61-57 over Memphis (No. 60) on November 25

77-61 at home over DePaul (No. 63) on February 11

81-72 on the road over DePaul (No. 63) on January 21

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights