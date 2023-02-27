St. John's (NY) vs. Providence Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest features the St. John's Red Storm (21-7) and the Providence Friars (13-17) clashing at Alumni Hall (RI) (on February 27) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-58 victory for St. John's (NY).
The Red Storm's last game on Friday ended in a 61-53 win over Georgetown.
St. John's (NY) vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
St. John's (NY) vs. Providence Score Prediction
- Prediction: St. John's (NY) 67, Providence 58
St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis
- The Red Storm took down the No. 4-ranked UConn Huskies, 69-64, on February 21, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Red Storm are 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
- St. John's (NY) has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).
St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-62 at home over Creighton (No. 13) on December 4
- 66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 39) on January 18
- 61-57 over Memphis (No. 60) on November 25
- 77-61 at home over DePaul (No. 63) on February 11
- 81-72 on the road over DePaul (No. 63) on January 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
St. John's (NY) Performance Insights
- The Red Storm put up 66.6 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while allowing 59.8 per contest (63rd in college basketball). They have a +190 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game.
- In conference action, St. John's (NY) is averaging fewer points (63.6 per game) than it is overall (66.6) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Red Storm are scoring 5.0 more points per game at home (68.4) than on the road (63.4).
- At home St. John's (NY) is conceding 57.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than it is away (63.4).
- The Red Storm have played worse offensively over their previous 10 games, generating 64.6 points per contest, 2.0 fewer points their than season average of 66.6.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.