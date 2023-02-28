The Brooklyn Nets, Mikal Bridges included, face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 26, Bridges posted 24 points, two steals and two blocks in a 129-127 loss versus the Hawks.

Now let's dig into Bridges' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.7 23.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.0 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.5 PRA 28.5 25.7 31.9 PR 24.5 22.2 28.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.1



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Bucks

Bridges' opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 98.4.

The Bucks concede 111.2 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bucks have allowed 44.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 22nd in the NBA.

The Bucks give up 22.8 assists per contest, best in the NBA.

The Bucks concede 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2022 42 14 0 6 2 0 1 2/10/2022 39 18 1 2 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.