Mikal Bridges Player Prop Bets: Nets vs. Bucks - February 28
The Brooklyn Nets, Mikal Bridges included, face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Now let's dig into Bridges' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Bucks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|19.5
|17.7
|23.4
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.5
|5.0
|Assists
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|PRA
|28.5
|25.7
|31.9
|PR
|24.5
|22.2
|28.4
|3PM
|1.5
|1.9
|2.1
Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Bucks
- Bridges' opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 98.4.
- The Bucks concede 111.2 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Bucks have allowed 44.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 22nd in the NBA.
- The Bucks give up 22.8 assists per contest, best in the NBA.
- The Bucks concede 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.
Mikal Bridges vs. the Bucks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/6/2022
|42
|14
|0
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2/10/2022
|39
|18
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
