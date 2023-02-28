Nicolas Claxton's Brooklyn Nets face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Claxton tallied eight points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 129-127 loss versus the Hawks.

In this piece we'll break down Claxton's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.6 9.8 Rebounds 9.5 9.0 9.7 Assists -- 1.7 2.1 PRA 21.5 23.3 21.6 PR 19.5 21.6 19.5



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 8.5% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.6 per contest.

Claxton's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 98.4.

The Bucks allow 111.2 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

The Bucks give up 44.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 22nd in the league.

Giving up 22.8 assists per game, the Bucks are the best team in the NBA.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 30 19 8 5 0 0 3 10/26/2022 23 3 8 1 0 2 0

