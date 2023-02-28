Nicolas Claxton Player Prop Bets: Nets vs. Bucks - February 28
Nicolas Claxton's Brooklyn Nets face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.
In this piece we'll break down Claxton's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Bucks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|12.6
|9.8
|Rebounds
|9.5
|9.0
|9.7
|Assists
|--
|1.7
|2.1
|PRA
|21.5
|23.3
|21.6
|PR
|19.5
|21.6
|19.5
Looking to bet on one or more of Nicolas Claxton's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Bucks
- This season, he's put up 8.5% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.6 per contest.
- Claxton's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 98.4.
- The Bucks allow 111.2 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.
- The Bucks give up 44.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 22nd in the league.
- Giving up 22.8 assists per game, the Bucks are the best team in the NBA.
Nicolas Claxton vs. the Bucks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/23/2022
|30
|19
|8
|5
|0
|0
|3
|10/26/2022
|23
|3
|8
|1
|0
|2
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Claxton or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.