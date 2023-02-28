The Brooklyn Nets, Royce O'Neale included, take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 129-127 loss against the Hawks, O'Neale tallied 12 points.

With prop bets available for O'Neale, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.1 7.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 3.9 Assists 2.5 3.9 3.2 PRA -- 17.7 14.5 PR 10.5 13.8 11.3 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.0



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 9.0% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.9 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.2 threes per game, or 16.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 98.4. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 111.2 points per contest, the Bucks are the fourth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Bucks are 22nd in the league, giving up 44.3 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 22.8 per game.

The Bucks are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 28 17 1 0 5 0 0 10/26/2022 37 12 0 0 4 0 2

