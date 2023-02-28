The Brooklyn Nets, with Spencer Dinwiddie, hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, a 129-127 loss against the Hawks, Dinwiddie totaled 20 points and eight assists.

In this piece we'll examine Dinwiddie's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.5 18.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.7 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.2 PRA 28.5 26 27.5 PR 22.5 20.7 22.3 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.1



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Bucks

Dinwiddie's Nets average 98.4 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's slowest with 101.8 possessions per contest.

The Bucks give up 111.2 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bucks have conceded 44.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bucks have allowed 22.8 per game, best in the NBA.

The Bucks concede 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 32 15 4 4 2 1 1 11/27/2022 31 22 3 2 3 0 0

