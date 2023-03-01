Wednesday's contest features the Albany Great Danes (20-10) and the UMass Lowell River Hawks (5-21) squaring off at SEFCU Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 65-50 win for heavily favored Albany according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Great Danes took care of business in their most recent game 59-49 against NJIT on Saturday.

Albany vs. UMass Lowell Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Albany vs. UMass Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 65, UMass Lowell 50

Albany Schedule Analysis

The Great Danes' best win this season came in a 60-46 victory over the Vermont Catamounts on December 29.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Albany is 18-3 (.857%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

Albany 2022-23 Best Wins

53-50 at home over Maine (No. 202) on February 18

64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on November 13

74-67 on the road over UMBC (No. 281) on February 15

61-53 at home over UMBC (No. 281) on January 4

63-53 at home over Binghamton (No. 288) on February 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Albany Performance Insights