Albany vs. UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - America East Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the Albany Great Danes (20-10) and the UMass Lowell River Hawks (5-21) squaring off at SEFCU Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 65-50 win for heavily favored Albany according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Great Danes took care of business in their most recent game 59-49 against NJIT on Saturday.
Albany vs. UMass Lowell Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
Albany vs. UMass Lowell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Albany 65, UMass Lowell 50
Albany Schedule Analysis
- The Great Danes' best win this season came in a 60-46 victory over the Vermont Catamounts on December 29.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Albany is 18-3 (.857%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.
Albany 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-50 at home over Maine (No. 202) on February 18
- 64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on November 13
- 74-67 on the road over UMBC (No. 281) on February 15
- 61-53 at home over UMBC (No. 281) on January 4
- 63-53 at home over Binghamton (No. 288) on February 11
Albany Performance Insights
- The Great Danes' +118 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 58.7 points per game (299th in college basketball) while allowing 54.8 per contest (14th in college basketball).
- In conference games, Albany puts up more points per game (61.2) than its season average (58.7).
- On offense, the Great Danes score 58.9 points per game in home games, compared to 60.5 points per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, Albany is giving up 51.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 56.8.
- In their last 10 games, the Great Danes have been racking up 58.9 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 58.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
