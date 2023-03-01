Army vs. Lehigh Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (15-13) and the Army Black Knights (12-15) matching up at Christl Arena (on March 1) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-64 victory for Lehigh, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Black Knights are coming off of a 60-54 loss to Holy Cross in their most recent game on Saturday.
Army vs. Lehigh Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Army vs. Lehigh Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lehigh 67, Army 64
Army Schedule Analysis
- The Black Knights defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders in a 74-66 win on January 28. It was their best win of the season.
Army 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-47 at home over Colgate (No. 234) on February 15
- 52-43 on the road over Bucknell (No. 245) on January 18
- 50-48 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 272) on December 1
- 77-56 on the road over American (No. 302) on January 11
- 63-62 at home over American (No. 302) on January 25
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Army Performance Insights
- The Black Knights average 61.6 points per game (251st in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per contest (181st in college basketball). They have a -75 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.8 points per game.
- Army is putting up 63.6 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 2 more points per game than its season average (61.6).
- At home, the Black Knights are scoring 2.5 fewer points per game (60.2) than they are in away games (62.7).
- In 2022-23, Army is surrendering 61.3 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 66.8.
- In their last 10 games, the Black Knights have been scoring 65.7 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 61.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.